Coyotes hit floor in Wichita expecting big following for Sweet 16

USD practices for first time at INTRUST Arena ahead of game with Michigan
By Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, KAN (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota women’s basketball team go their first look at the place they’ll be making their Sweet 16 debut in.

USD was the final of the four teams at the Wichita Regional to hit the floor at INTRUST Arena for practice on Friday afternoon ahead of their Sweet 16 game tomorrow night with MIchigan at 5:30 PM on ESPN 2.

The Coyotes are hoping to see plenty of their fans fill the stands when things tip off as well.

Click on the video viewer for Cooper Seamer’s live report and to hear from the team!

