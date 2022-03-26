FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.

The products potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain, according to the recall. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms.

Currently, Plastikon reports it has not received any customer complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recall and said it places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality.

The health care company said it has notified its direct customers through a recall letter to arrange for the return of any recalled products. Anyone with an existing inventory of the products being recalled should stop use and distribution, and quarantine immediately.

Plastikon advised returning all quarantined products to the place of purchase. And patients are advised to contact their doctor or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 or via email at sdixon@plastikon.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.