Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former Coyote Stanley Umude a victory away from Final Four at Arkansas

Averaging 12 points per game during season and NCAA Tournament for Razorbacks
Averaging 12 points per game during season and NCAA Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (Dakota News Now) - As their women’s team plays in the Sweet 16, South Dakota Coyotes’ fans have plenty of reason to cheer for a familiar face in the men’s NCAA Tournament even without USD in it.

That’s because for Coyote great Stanley Umude is in the Elite 8 with Arkansas.

The graduate transfer is starting for the Razorbacks and has hit his season average of 12 points per game in the tournament. He scored 21 points in their opening round win last week against Vermont.

After he and the Razorbacks upset top seed Gonzaga last night they will take on Duke looking to end the career of Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire at the end of the season, while also hoping to continue his dream march through the NCAA Tournament into a Final Four.

Duke and Arkansas tip off tomorrow at 7:49 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
boxing gloves (FILE)
Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal
Micah Aberson, SiouxFalls.Business
Mammoth Sports president has big plans for Sioux Falls expansion
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s

Latest News

3,111 attend WNIT 3rd round win over Drake
Big crowds and atmosphere pushing SDSU to excel in WNIT
3,111 attend WNIT 3rd round win over Drake
SDSU-Drake WNIT Recap
Former Coyote playing for Razorbacks in Elite 8
Former Coyote Stanley Umude a win away from Final Four at Arkansas
During Sweet 16 Practice in Wichita
SWEET 16: Coyotes focus on challenge posed by Michigan