Former Coyote Stanley Umude a victory away from Final Four at Arkansas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (Dakota News Now) - As their women’s team plays in the Sweet 16, South Dakota Coyotes’ fans have plenty of reason to cheer for a familiar face in the men’s NCAA Tournament even without USD in it.

That’s because for Coyote great Stanley Umude is in the Elite 8 with Arkansas.

The graduate transfer is starting for the Razorbacks and has hit his season average of 12 points per game in the tournament. He scored 21 points in their opening round win last week against Vermont.

After he and the Razorbacks upset top seed Gonzaga last night they will take on Duke looking to end the career of Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire at the end of the season, while also hoping to continue his dream march through the NCAA Tournament into a Final Four.

Duke and Arkansas tip off tomorrow at 7:49 PM.

