Former SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger leads Iowa State to Sweet 16 in his first year

CHICAGO, IL (Dakota News Now) - The run of former South Dakota State head coach TJ Otzelberger’s Iowa State Cyclones came to an end in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last night with a 70-56 loss to Miami.

Despite the defeat it was a remarkable first season for TJ in Ames and, if you want to know why he’s in the running for national coach of the year, consider that before his arrival last year the Cyclones went just 2-22. They equaled that win total in this year’s NCAA Tournament as part of a 20-win turnaround (22-13).

