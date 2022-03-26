Great Plains Zoo Takes Action Against Bird Flu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bird flu is spreading across the country and affecting industries across the board. Recently, this has caused the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls to take precautions.

Avian Influenza is hitting around the country, and now we’re seeing cases in South Dakota. As a result, The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is taking action. This involves relocating some of the birds to different locations in the zoo.

“One of the things we’re doing right now is modifying some of the enclosures. So, we’ll more birds from their typical on exhibit situation to an off-exhibit enclosure with a solid roof up top.” Said Matthew Eschenbrenner, Director of animal care and conservation.

Specifically, this would involve birds apart of outdoor exhibits. “Right now, we’re moving in some of our bird of prey species, so some of our hawks, our eagles will certainly be moved inside. Thankfully we have indoor holding already for our flamingos and our penguins. Species like the emu, aren’t typically as sensitive so we’re playing that by year. They’re going to remain on exhibit where they are now for the time being.” Said Eschenbrenner. Matthew Eschenbrenner, Director of animal care and conservation says this is hard for the zookeepers to do. “It is very hard on us because we feel for these birds as well. The best place for them to be is outside in their natural enclosures as opposed to be cooped up indoors. We want to limit that as much as we possibly can.” Said Eschenbrenner Matthew says birds of prey are among the greatest at risk for infection. “This is a big deal to zoo’s, the animals that are affected the most are going to be chickens and turkeys, and bird of prey. If they get AI, it’s essentially kind of a death sentence.” Said Eschenbrenner.

For more information on what exhibits may or may not be open upcoming you can go to: thegreatzoo.org

