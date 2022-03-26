Harmony South Dakota performs movie concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The kids of Harmony South Dakota are performing a movie concert in Sioux Falls Saturday.

The concert runs from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at 601 W. 4th Street and features songs from popular movies including the new Disney release Encanto.

Dan Goeller, the executive director of harmony South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the concert.

If you’re interested in signing your kids up to join Harmony you can do say on their website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.