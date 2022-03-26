Avera Medical Minute
Harmony South Dakota performs movie concert
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The kids of Harmony South Dakota are performing a movie concert in Sioux Falls Saturday.

The concert runs from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at 601 W. 4th Street and features songs from popular movies including the new Disney release Encanto.

Dan Goeller, the executive director of harmony South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the concert.

If you’re interested in signing your kids up to join Harmony you can do say on their website.

