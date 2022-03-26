Less Wind Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll have sunshine across the region today, but it’s going to be cooler with highs only getting into the lower to mid 40s. A few extra clouds will begin to move in through portions of central and western South Dakota. Sunday will be pretty comparable with a few more clouds in the sky along with more sunshine overall and those temperatures in the 40s.

Next week begins with mostly cloudy conditions as temperatures briefly warm up ahead of the next storm system we’re tracking. Highs will be in the 60s west and 50s east. The wind will be picking up as well throughout the beginning of next week.

An active weather pattern is shaping up beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday in the eastern parts of the area. Most of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain, but some snowflakes mixing in will be possible. It’s too far out to see if we’re going to be looking at snowfall accumulations, but stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we get closer!

