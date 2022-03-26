SWEET 16: Coyotes focus on challenge posed by Michigan

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) - It wasn’t an easy task for the South Dakota Coyotes to knock off Ole Miss and Baylor en route to their first ever Sweet 16 appearance.

Now the Coyotes face another tall order in number 3 seeded Michigan.

The Coyotes certainly gained national attention for their win against the Baylor Bears on their homecourt. But that doesn’t mean things will get any easier for the team, as they face a Michigan team with a much different skill set.

“Compared to Baylor’s guards, they have quite a bit of size. And we’re preparing for that in practice. But regardless, I think they’re just a tough team. They’ve got a lot of toughness, they’re very aggressive on defense.” said South Dakota Senior Guard Liv Korngable.

One player that the Coyotes will be looking to limit on the floor is Naz Hillmon, the only women’s or men’s player in Michigan history to score 2,000 points and tally 1,000 rebounds.

“I don’t think I could compare her to a player that we’ve played before. She’s a great rebounder, and that’s pretty evident in watching her. She’s long, and she can move on the perimeter and score inside. So I think it will be a good challenge for us.” said South Dakota Senior Forward Hannah Sjerven.

Those challenges both down low and out on the arc will be one of the toughest tests yet for the Coyotes.

“They provide us major challenges on both ends of the court. Very tough, very disciplined, I think very physical. And then on top of that, they’re one of the best rebounding teams in the nation.” said South Dakota Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

But Michigan isn’t taking their chances lightly. They’ve studied what the Coyotes have done to Ole Miss and Baylor, and know bring a lot of experience against younger teams.

“I think first of all, they’re a very experienced team. They have a sixth-year player and a couple of fifth-year players, and they’ve played together for a long time. They have the player of the year in their league, they have the defensive player of the year in their league, they have the sixth player of the year in their league.” said Michigan Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico.

For the Wolverines, Hillmon said they see Sjerven as a target and the glue holding the Coyotes together. She said they’ll need to throw her out of rhythm to keep the Coyotes in check.

“She’s a physical post player, works really hard to get her position in or get the other post players out of position. So I mean, super hard worker and I think someone’s who going to make you work for everything that you want offensively.” said Hillmon.

The Coyotes and Wolverines will play in Saturday’s late game at 5:30, in the INTRUST Bank Arena.

