SWEET 16: Coyotes look to stay loose with chance to make Elite 8

WICHITA, KAN (Dakota News Now) - In a sense the South Dakota women’s basketball team enter tonight’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game against Michigan (5:30 PM on ESPN 2) playing with house money in that nobody outside of Vermillion expected them to be here.

And whatever happens tonight this season will go down as one of, if not the, greatest seasons in program history after winning a third consecutive Summit League Tournament title and the first NCAA Tournament games in program history.

Still, last week’s win at Baylor in the second round has to give the Coyotes confidence they can play with anyone, including the third seeded Wolverines tonight.

And why settle for Sweet when you can be Elite?

