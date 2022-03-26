Avera Medical Minute
Two HAIRSPRAY performances will not take place

Hairspray at the Washington Pavilion
Hairspray at the Washington Pavilion
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to illness among cast and crew members, Saturday’s matinee and evening performances of HAIRSPRAY will not take place as scheduled, the Washington Pavilion said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information on rescheduled dates at this time. We will communicate with our patrons as soon as we have this information to share. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Jump into spring with a seed swap at Sweetgrass Soapery
Harmony South Dakota performs movie concert
