Two HAIRSPRAY performances will not take place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to illness among cast and crew members, Saturday’s matinee and evening performances of HAIRSPRAY will not take place as scheduled, the Washington Pavilion said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information on rescheduled dates at this time. We will communicate with our patrons as soon as we have this information to share. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

