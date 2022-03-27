Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation
boxing gloves (FILE)
Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout

Latest News

B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
Cryptocurrency Scammers
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
CO2 pipeline company hopes for 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won't happen.
CO2 pipeline company desires 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won’t happen
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight