A Few More Clouds

Rain and Potentially Snow for Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for our Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 50s in far western South Dakota and get into the low 40s in the eastern portions of the region.

The wind will become southerly on Monday ahead of the next storm system we are tracking which will push our temperatures on Monday back into the lower 50s east and mid 60s in central South Dakota. Cloud cover will increase as will the wind speeds. Precipitation is expected to begin gradually from west to east throughout the day and it’s mainly going to be in the form of rainfall as temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

As cooler air settles in Tuesday night, there will be a potential changeover into some snowfall. Temperatures on Wednesday will cool to the lower 40s by the afternoon stopping additional snowfall accumulations. Once again, as temperatures fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, this will allow another chance of snow to occur.

At this point, it’s looking like northeastern South Dakota and portions of southwestern Minnesota may see some accumulating snowfall. Remember: Any amounts we see will be gone rather quickly. Highs do warm back up into the 50s and 60s by the next weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this system!

