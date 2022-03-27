Avera Medical Minute
Officer involved shooting during burglary in Rapid City

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

It happened around 1:35 Saturday afternoon when police responded to a call for a burglary in progress in the 700 block of James Warren Drive in Rapid City. The homeowner was the reporting party.  He had come home and when he entered the residence, believed someone was inside.

Several officers from the Rapid City Police Department responded and began searching the residence. 

Officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at the officers in close proximity. 

Two police officers fired their weapons. Medical units were called and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured.

