SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) - All good things come to an end.

For the South Dakota Coyote women’s basketball team the 2022 NCAA Tournament may well go down as the best thing that’s ever happened in the program’s rich history.

The Coyotes Cinderella run ended in the Sweet 16 with a 52-49 loss to Michigan that came down to the final minute with USD missing a pair of three point shots that would have either given them the lead or sent the game to overtime.

It left USD feeling as though they’d simply run out of time while trying to balance the disappointment with the accomplishment of their remarkable 29-5 season.

Click on the video viewer above for reaction with the team during Cooper Seamer’s live report in Dakota News Now at 10. You can listen to the full press conference remarks from South Dakota and Michigan below. Tune in tomorrow for one final look back at USD’s historic season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.