SWEET 16: Coyotes fall in final minute to Michigan

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) - Playing for the first time ever in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division One Tournament, the South Dakota Coyotes more than proved that they belonged in a classic battle with the Michigan Wolverines.

In a back-and-forth battle the Wolverines took the lead with less than a minute to play and held off several Coyote attempts to tie or take the lead, winning 52-49 to advance to the Elite 8 against Louisville and end South Dakota’s Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament.

Known for their own defense in defeating Ole Miss and Baylor in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, USD met a match in a big and physical Michigan team and it showed in a low-scoring opening quarter in which the Coyotes led 11-9.

USD would fall behind for the first time in the NCAA Tournament during the second quarter but regained the lead with back-to-back threes from freshman Grace Larkins. The Coyotes led 26-24 at the break.

Michigan would pull ahead in the third quarter and appeared on their way to victory after USD went nearly five minutes without a basket in the fourth quarter and saw Hannah Sjerven foul out with just over two minutes to play.

The Coyotes would fight back from down 48-43, though, getting a three from Kyah Watson and a game-tying jumper from Chloe Lamb with 51 seconds left.

Laila Phelia answered for the Wolverines with a driving bucket off the glass to give Michigan a 50-48 lead with 23.5 seconds left followed by a USD timeout.

The Coyotes subsequently went for the lead with a Chloe Lamb three pointer that hit front iron.

Despite falling behind by four South Dakota had one more shot to tie the game. After Maddie Krull made her first free throw to pull USD within 52-49 she missed her second but the ball went off Michigan giving USD possession with 9 seconds left.

The Wolverines defended the Coyotes possession well and Watson got off a contested shot that didn’t hit rim at the buzzer.

Sjerven led USD with 17 points in her final game.

Stay tuned to Dakota News Now on air and online for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.