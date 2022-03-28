Avera Medical Minute
After first business opens, Crossroads development lines up more deals

Called The Crossroads, the 30-acre development on the southeast side of 12th Street and Interstate 29 was envisioned as a mix of retail, office and hospitality uses — which is how it’s shaping up.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first business has opened on the redeveloped former home of Gage Brothers Concrete Products in west Sioux Falls.

The 30-acre development on the southeast side of 12th Street and Interstate 29 is called The Crossroads. It was envisioned as a mix of retail, office, and hospitality uses — which is how it’s shaping up.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

