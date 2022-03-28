Bird Flu confirmed in 12 South Dakota locations and spread to Minnesota and Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the USDA, avian influenza has now been confirmed in 12 locations in seven South Dakota counties, including Kingsbury.

Officials report it has impacted more than 600,000 birds in commercial flocks of chickens and turkeys in the state. In Kingsbury County, that included a commercial flock of 124,000 layers and a turkey flock of 39,000 birds.

Authorities also said it has been detected in Beadle, Charles Mix, Edmunds, Jerauld, Hanson, and Hutchinson Counties. Flocks, where the bird flu has been confirmed, are destroyed and the property is quarantined.

“It’s unfortunate, it really is, it, it’s a widespread, you know, we’re seeing other states getting involved as well and Minnesota is, is starting to break now,” said Assistant State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Dr. Mendel Miller. “We were hopeful it wouldn’t, they really suffered in 2015 and Iowa seems to be picking up a little bit too, so yeah, the central part of the United States is really getting hit.”

In the last serious outbreak in 2015, the South Dakota Animal Industry Board banned poultry shows to prevent contamination. That step has not yet been taken this year, but Dr. Miller says, “we’re definitely considering it, we haven’t done anything. Some of the neighboring states have, have taken that step. We have not officially done that right now but I, you know, it’s probably just wise for people to protect their flock as much as they can. It’s probably not the time to be going out and doing too much off-site either with the birds or themselves.”

Adding to the problem, officials say they’re not really sure how this disease is spreading to protected and secured commercial flocks.

“The industry’s done a great job of, of increasing their bio-security and stepping up in, in all ways to try to protect their flock and it’s very frustrating that it’s still managing to creep inside and find its way into the, into these facilities and you know, that, that just, our producers, it’s frustrating for them, it’s frustrating for everybody involved,” said Dr. Miller.

The bird flu was just confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, in Meeker and Mower counties.

