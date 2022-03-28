Bombs away for Augustana in finishing sweep of Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana baseball wrapped up the three-game series with a win over Bemidji State. The Vikings improve to 17-4-1 overall this season and 7-1 in the NSIC. Bemidji State drops to 3-19 overall and 0-8 in conference action.

Seth Miller got the start on the mound, logging five strikeouts and stayed for five innings. The win is Miller’s third of the season as he moves to 3-0.

It was a homerun-filled second inning with Will Olson starting it off. Olson hit a solo home run over the left field fence to score the first run of the day. Right after Olson’s homer, Drey Dirksen hit the ball deep over the fence in center field. The third solo home run of the inning was courtesy of Jaxon Rosencranz, finding a spot over the center field fence.

In the third inning, a double from Olson brought Carter Howell around the bases to score and put Augustana up by four runs.

The fifth inning saw Jordan Barth score a run on a single from Olson. Dirksen tallied his second home run of the game shortly after, bringing home Olson and Howell. The homer was Dirksen’s third of the series and was the highlight reel of all the home runs as it bounced off the wall of Kirkeby-Over Stadium pushing 375 feet from home plate.

AU started the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly from Dirksen that allowed Howell to add a run to the board. Rosencranz scored Olson on a single up the middle and Augustana led 10-0.

The Beavers were able to score their first two runs of the series in the seventh inning.

A homerun to center field from Olson ended the game and the series for Augustana. The home run was Olson’s second of the game.

Olson totaled five hits and six RBI in the victory. Dirksen recorded two hits and five RBI.

Up Next

Augustana’s two-game series with UMary, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now take place Tuesday at Ronken Field. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.

