Brown County looking for funding for regional jail

Brown County is expecting to purchase a building for a new regional jail facility Tuesday, but they are still looking for funding resources
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County is expecting to sign the sale agreement to purchase a building for a new regional jail facility Tuesday, but they are still looking for funding resources to complete the project.

The county has the $4.5 million to purchase the building, but they do not have the additional $30 million it will take to renovate the building.

The main strategy for obtaining that funding will be to lean on surrounding counties to give commitments for the project.

”Our goal is to partner with other surrounding counties, potentially up to fourteen additional counties would be involved, and create a regional jail,” said Brown County Commission Chairman Duane Sutton.

Although no official commitments have been made yet, the Commission is optimistic that counties will realize the value in being able to send inmates to the regional jail.

Many county jails in northeastern South Dakota are frequently at capacity, including Brown County’s. The new regional jail could hold more than 170 inmates once complete, including inmates from those surrounding counties. Contracts like this already exist, but are unable to be utilized with current jail populations.

”We currently have contracts with several counties in the northeast part of South Dakota that if we have space, they’ll send inmates to our jail,” said Sutton.

Sutton is optimistic that contracts like this could exist and help solve the overcrowding issue. He believes other counties will be on board.

“The amount of interest that’s been shown from, again, up to fourteen additional counties, is encouraging. Now, we need to roll up our sleeves and sit down and talk to those counties face-to-face and say, ‘Here’s what we’re planning on doing,’” said Sutton.

Other options for funding include a potential $70 million dollars that state legislature could set aside for projects like these. According to Commissioner Mike Wiese, obtaining that funding would require participating in a study this summer.

Another option for funding would be sending a bond issue to the voters, but the Brown County Commission plans to exhaust all other resources first in order to minimize the amount needed.

”The lesser the amount of bond, I would like to think that may be more appealing to people than having to bond for $30 million than if we had to bond for $15 or $18 million,” said Sutton.

Brown County will have to raise $12 million in commitments by April 1st of 2023 in order to continue the project. Otherwise, the county will sell the building.

