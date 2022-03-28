Coyote softball rolls in rubber match with Bison

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota freshman pitcher Clara Edwards twirled a gem during Sunday’s rubber match of a Summit League series against North Dakota State at Nygaard Field.

Edwards limited the Bison to six hits, allowing no earned runs, while the Coyotes earned the series win with an 8-1 victory.

The two wins were the first for South Dakota at home against North Dakota State in Summit League era and Sunday’s triumph was punctuated by a pair of four-run innings.

The Coyotes chased North Dakota State ace Paige Vargas, the league leader in victories, in the second inning as Lauren Eamiguel singled home Rylee Nicholson before Bela Goerke doubled home Eamiguel.

Mac Schulz relieved Vargas and South Dakota pushed the lead to 4-0 taking advantage of a big two-out throwing error that plated two unearned runs.

The Bison (19-15, 1-2 in Summit) avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the sixth as Cameryn Maykut, who was 6-for-7 during Saturday’s twin bill, delivered an RBI double. It was the only extra base hit allowed by Edwards, who left runners on second and third to end the inning when she got Carley Goetschius to line out for the third out.

South Dakota (16-13, 2-1 in Summit) pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth, getting a two-run double from Jordyn Pender. Courtney Wilson’s RBI single and Aleesia Sainz’s RBI groundout were sandwiched around the Pender big hit.

Edwards won both games during the series to improve to 9-7 on the season. She allowed three earned runs on 12 hits – six in each start – over 14 innings of work.

South Dakota travels to Des Moines on Tuesday for a mid-week non-conference double header against Drake. First pitch of game one is set for 4 p.m.

The Summit League slate continues with South Dakota State coming to Vermillion on Saturday for a doubleheader at Noon and Sunday’s single game at 11 a.m. A big point in the South Dakota Showdown Series will be on the line against last year’s Summit League champs.

