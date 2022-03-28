Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

Downtown Restaurant Week returns to Sioux Falls on April 1. Dana Wohlwend with Sioux Falls Food...
Downtown Restaurant Week returns to Sioux Falls on April 1. Dana Wohlwend with Sioux Falls Food Tours explains what is unique this year including a pizza named after Meteorologist Tyler Roney.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning on April 1, Downtown Restaurant Week returns to Sioux Falls. Eleven restaurants are showing off their creative side by introducing new menu items for the event. Dana Wohlwend with Sioux Falls Food Tours highlighted what is unique this year. That included Sunny’s Pizzeria owner Jon Oppold introducing the new “Tyler Roney” pizza.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).
Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Woman killed in crash near Wallace

Latest News

Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
The building will be purchased for $4.5 million, but the county will need to find an additional...
Brown County looking for funding for regional jail
Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off Friday