Farm to table restaurant, Wagoo Burger, joining Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new restaurant is coming to downtown Sioux Falls.

Wagoo Burger is taking over the kitchen at the Fernson taproom downtown, opening to the public on Friday, April 1 at 3 p.m.

From the owners of the downtown restaurant Crawford’s, the Ode family, comes a local take on the fast-casual burger. Wagoo serves locally-sourced family-grown beef from a farm in Humboldt, South Dakota, just down the road from Sioux Falls.

“Our cattle are raised with love and processed by small businesses to ensure that from barn to burger, everything is thoughtfully made with our farmers, our family, and our community in mind,” said Wagoo Burger Co-Owner,Paul Ode.

The menu will feature a mouthwatering selection of burgers, as well as chislic and other American-inspired comfort foods.

Fernson Downtown teased the new partnership on March 17, 2022 with a pop-up kitchen during the St. Patrick’s Day parade festivities downtown.

