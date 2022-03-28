Farmers Prepare for prolonged drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a dry year so far, and drought concerns continue into the spring.

Farmers and ranchers are expected to feel the effects the worst and are hoping for some timely precipitation as planting season nears.

With the uncertainty, many local farmers and ranchers are hoping for rain.

Meanwhile, they are preparing for the worst amid the current drought conditions.

The climate outlook shows increased concern for dry weather with two-thirds of the state in either a moderate or severe drought.

Local corn and soybean farmer, Jeff Thompson says he gets anxious about the lack of moisture.

“It makes us all nervous, we have extremely high input cost, fertilizer, seed, and everything has gone up a lot. So, it makes us nervous putting that much investment into the field.” Said Jeff Thompson, local corn, and soybean farmer.

Laura Edwards, a State Climatologist with the SDSU Extension Office in Aberdeen put out a news release this past week highlighting the severity of the situation.

She says the dry conditions could have a significant impact on farm operations and decisions throughout the year.

This is certainly the case for Thompson as he is already taking precautions.

“Be careful on tillage trips, you know I do a little bit of no till and try to save soil moisture and be careful that way. Keep your weed control system in place to keep the weeds at bay and we can adjust our corn populations a little bit.” Said Thompson.

Ranchers are concerned as well with stock ponds and surface water at lower levels than average for this time of year.

“Some of these cattle guys had to reduce their herds last year, and hopefully they don’t have to reduce their herds anymore coming into this year.” Said Thompson.

Thompson warns fellow farmers and ranchers to plan ahead in case of worsening conditions.

“Plan for success you know the plan you originally set in motion. Some guys might change some acres from corn to beans., a little bit here and back and forth. Pretty much you just keep doing what you normally do and try to raise good crops the best we can do.” Said Thompson.

Drought resources for farmers and ranchers are available on the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.