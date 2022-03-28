Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The absentee voting period is officially open for this year’s Sioux Falls municipal election, where voters will determine who will serve as mayor as well as four seats on the city council.

Sioux Falls residents can submit an absentee vote at the Minnehaha County Administration Building Monday through Friday from March 28 through April 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city wants to help ease the burden on people trying to get to the administration building, so they’ve teamed up with Sioux Area Metro to get people free rides. Statistics show on average, 10% of the city’s registered voters choose to vote absentee.

“It really is an important incentive we think for people that would maybe not have the opportunity otherwise to vote,” said the city of Sioux Falls Senior Planner, Sam Trebilcock.

Claiming your free ride is a simple process.

“Get on the route 6 or 8 bus and say that they’re going to be voting. They’re going to have a free day pass to provide an incentive for them to go out and actually early vote,” said Trebilcock.

Once you arrive, voting itself should only take about five minutes.

“When you do it in person we ask that you bring your ID, come in, check in, we’ll hand you your ballot and you’ll vote,” said the city clerk for Sioux Falls, Tom Grecko.

If you don’t want to vote in person you can also request a mail-in ballot through your county auditor.

Aside from deciding on the mayor and city councilors, Sioux Falls voters will also see two charter amendments on the ballot. One raises the salary of the mayor and council members, the other would give the city council the power to remove the city attorney with six or more votes.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.