Lawmakers to discuss Ravnsborg’s impeachment, Noem’s vetoes on final day of South Dakota legislative session

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers are returning to Pierre Monday to take up several important topics on the final day of the 2022 legislative session, commonly known as “Veto Day.”

Each year, legislators meet a few weeks after the close of the session to take up any bills by vetoed by the governor. This year, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a total of four vetoes, three of which were announced Friday.

A 2/3 majority vote in both the House and the Senate is required to overturn a veto.

Lawmakers will also continue take up a matter Monday that is very much not a Veto Day tradition. The House Select Committee will meet one more time to end its work considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his role in a fatal crash.

Committee chairman Rep. Spencer Gosch (R, Glenham) said the group will discuss finalizing the report on whether to recommend whether Ravnsborg should be removed from office. The House is scheduled to vote on impeachment April 12. The committee’s recommendation could have a major impact on how lawmakers vote that day.

