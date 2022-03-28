Long-time Coyote fan proud of support for women’s basketball

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) - Although it wasn’t the result the South Dakota Coyotes or their fans were looking for, still thousands turned up in Wichita to cheer on the team. And that showing makes one long-time Coyote fan proud.

“The answer would be fantastic. To see them all and to know that many have still got the interest to come, and are finding out how much fun it really is.”

PJ Maloney graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1959. He’s been making trips to see all sorts of Coyotes athletics in his many years of being a fan. That includes making the trip to Evansville, Indiana in 1958 to watch the men’s basketball team win the Division II National Tournament that year.

“Two carloads of people from Vermillion made the trip to the opening game. There was a car of us six, and then there was a carload of cheerleaders, and that was it.” said Maloney.

He said the amount of people who made their way south for one of the biggest moments in program history is something they won’t forget.

“First of all, I’d say, ‘Glad you’re here.’ And then I’d say, ‘Yes, enjoy the moment.’” said Maloney.

Maloney made the trip down to Wichita with his daughter Kelly Gellerman. She said PJ has been a rock-steady supporter of all Coyote athletics for many years.

“He has been, like the number one Coyote fan for so many years, and watching women’s basketball since it was the double-headers back in the NCC Days. And it would be he and basically the parents were the only ones there.” said Gellerman.

The number of Coyote fans in the seats in Wichita reached well into the thousands, and even with the result of the game, it was something for the team to feed on throughout the night.

“My enrollment was 2,200. Now the enrollment is, what, 11,000? But 2,500 tickets I think they said they sold, that’s fantastic.” said Maloney.

“The girls say that we’re the sixth man. They need us in the stands, they feed off of it. Every time you talk to them, they say it. And so, I’m just so happy for them, and for their families, and for our USD Coyote family that we’re going to be able to show them a good run today.” said Gellerman.

Maloney said this is the type of moment that defines a program and a university. And he said there will be many Coyote fans in the future that trace their support to this game.

“And the interest in Vermillion right now, it’s fantastic. So I hope we can keep it going.” said Maloney.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.