Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man touts electric unicycle as answer to high gas prices

Rick Madeira, of Fall River, Mass., rides an electric unicycle Monday, March 14, 2022, in Fall...
Rick Madeira, of Fall River, Mass., rides an electric unicycle Monday, March 14, 2022, in Fall River, Mass. Madeira, who has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process, says he has the answer for those upset with high gas prices. Madeira's Gotway Nikola Plus electric unicycle, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles on one charge, and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph. (Colin Furze/The Herald News of Fall River via AP)(Colin Furze | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices.

Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process.

“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News.

Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles (113 or 129 kilometers) on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph (64 kph), although he rarely goes that fast.

“It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said.

He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said.

His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians.

“It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
CO2 pipeline company hopes for 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won't happen.
CO2 pipeline company desires 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won’t happen
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case

Latest News

A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Lawmakers to discuss Ravnsborg’s impeachment, Noem’s vetoes on final day of South Dakota legislative session
Benefit concert for The Mission Ball takes place Saturday
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday