Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday

Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of the Davis Center in Minneapolis, Monday, March 21, 2022.(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis teachers have approved a new contract to end a strike that has kept students out of their classrooms for nearly three weeks. The school district’s 28,700 students are set to return Tuesday.

The union, which represents about 4,500 teachers and support professionals, voted to approve the new contract Sunday after its negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the district Friday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers went on strike on March 8 after negotiations dragged on over wage increases, smaller class sizes, exemptions for teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and mental health support for students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
CO2 pipeline company hopes for 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won't happen.
CO2 pipeline company desires 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won’t happen
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case

Latest News

Lawmakers to discuss Ravnsborg’s impeachment, Noem’s vetoes on final day of South Dakota legislative session
Benefit concert for The Mission Ball takes place Saturday
It’s been a dry year so far, and drought concerns continue into the spring. Farmers and...
Farmers Prepare for Prolonged Drought Conditions
Farmers Prepare for prolonged drought conditions