Police: Investigation underway after a car was followed and shot at in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department says no injuries were reported after a car was followed and then shot at after exiting a gas station.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a car of 5 people had left a gas station on E 8th St. when another vehicle followed them out of the parking lot. The following vehicle pulled up next to the victims as they drove, and someone from the suspect car started firing a gun at the victims. The victim’s vehicle was hit three times, with one of the bullets going through a headrest inside the car.

Reports say the victims pulled away from the suspects and went to another gas station nearby before calling the police.

Officials say no one was injured, and the victims claim not to know who the suspects were or why they followed and fired on them. The victims also did not know the exact location where the incident took place.

