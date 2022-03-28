Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported three men from Sioux Falls were arrested and faced multiple charges after an incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers found a car that was under investigation parked in an apartment complex located in eastern Sioux Falls around 9:30 p.m. A short time after, the suspects pulled up in a different car and the officers approached them to ask about their involvement with the case.

Reports indicate a 19-year-old man named Abenezer Madebo (left), from Sioux Falls, ran from the car. Eighteen-year-old Ibrahim Konneh (center) and 31-year old Dominic Ladu (right) attempted to hide from the officers. As the men vacated the vehicle, they left the doors open. Police searched inside and found an 8 oz bag of marijuana, which classifies as a felony amount, and a couple of handguns.

Officials say Madebo was caught nearby and the other two were found, all three men were arrested. An ambulance was called for Madebo because he was exhausted from running, he did not go to the hospital.

Madebo was arrested for fleeing police, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Konneh was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Ladu was arrested for possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

