Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges

Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).
Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported three men from Sioux Falls were arrested and faced multiple charges after an incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers found a car that was under investigation parked in an apartment complex located in eastern Sioux Falls around 9:30 p.m. A short time after, the suspects pulled up in a different car and the officers approached them to ask about their involvement with the case.

Reports indicate a 19-year-old man named Abenezer Madebo (left), from Sioux Falls, ran from the car. Eighteen-year-old Ibrahim Konneh (center) and 31-year old Dominic Ladu (right) attempted to hide from the officers. As the men vacated the vehicle, they left the doors open. Police searched inside and found an 8 oz bag of marijuana, which classifies as a felony amount, and a couple of handguns.

Officials say Madebo was caught nearby and the other two were found, all three men were arrested. An ambulance was called for Madebo because he was exhausted from running, he did not go to the hospital.

Madebo was arrested for fleeing police, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Konneh was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Ladu was arrested for possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
CO2 pipeline company hopes for 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won't happen.
CO2 pipeline company desires 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won’t happen
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Latest News

Recycling graphic.
Sioux Falls garbage haulers fall short of 2021 goal
Wagoo Burger Downtown Sioux Falls
Farm to table restaurant, Wagoo Burger, joining Downtown Sioux Falls
General Surgeon Dr. Sara Marroquin, M.D., sits at the da Vinci Xi control console to start a...
Robot combines surgeries for less scarring, quicker recovery time, and cheaper medical procedures
Woman killed in crash near Wallace