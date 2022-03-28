Robot combines surgeries for less scarring, quicker recovery time, and cheaper medical procedures

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health System has begun performing combined da Vinci robotic surgical procedures for women who require both general surgery and gynecological care, authorities say.

“The new da Vinci Xi system that we invested in Fall 2021 enables us to offer combined robotic procedures for patients who know they need multiple surgeries,” said Director of Surgical Services, Terri Stauffacher, RN. “The da Vinci Xi platform allows our general surgeons and OB/GYNs to use the same set of incisions to perform their respective procedure. Once the first surgery is finished, the robot is reset for the next procedure. Performing combined surgeries means one anesthesia, one recovery period and one time away from work plus less out-of-pocket cost for the patient.”

Officials say Brookings Health’s smaller footprint gives the surgical team the nimbleness to provide combined surgery requests for qualified patients. General surgeons and gynecologists work together to determine the appropriateness of combined procedures for the patient. The surgeons also modify their schedules to accommodate the patient’s needs.

Procedures that may be combined robotically include gall bladder removal, hernia repair, endometriosis resection, and tubal ligation.

Health officials say as with all robotic procedures, the surgeons remain 100% in control throughout the surgical procedures. Key patient benefits of robotic-assisted da Vinci surgery include decreased pain, a quicker recovery, and minimal scarring. Patients also have less risk of infection, blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.

Brookings Health System is a rural leader in surgical robot integration. The health system gives patients local access to robotic surgery to help them recover more quickly near home. Patients receive the best of both worlds: the most advanced technological care delivered by experienced surgeons and skilled staff who treat patients like family.

More information about robotic surgery at Brookings Health can be found at BrookingsHealth.Org/Robotics.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.