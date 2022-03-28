Sioux Falls garbage haulers fall short of 2021 goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Regional garbage haulers fell slightly short of the the City of Sioux Falls’ 2021 recycling rate goal, officials said Monday, though most companies did meet the city’s recycling standard.

The licensed garbage haulers’ recycling rate for 2021 was 20.5%, while the goal was set at 22.1%. Only two companies - Van Dyke Sanitation Inc. and Waste Management Inc. - surpassed that goal.

While there is no penalty for failing to meet the city’s recycling goal, city ordinance requires all garbage haulers to meet the recycling “standard” - which is calculated each year at 80% of the recycling goal. In 2021, the standard was 17.7%.

Of the 16 licensed haulers, all but one, Bud’s Cleanup Service, met or exceeded the recycling standard last year. Haulers that do not meet the standard receive a surcharge. See how all companies fared in 2021 here.

Meier said the recycling goal is set each year by using data from the previous year, per city ordinance. Therefore, the 2022 recycling goal is 20.5%, lower than the 2021 goal. So the standard will also be lower - 16.4% in 2022.

Recycling rates are calculated by dividing the total amount of recyclables by the total amount of solid waste hauled within the five-county region served by the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

In a press release sent Monday, Meier said while the city encourages residents and businesses to continue recycling and reducing their waste, but it’s important to recycle properly and avoid “wish-cycling,” or placing items in the recycling bin without knowing if they are recyclable. The guidelines include:

Do recycle tin and aluminum cans; plastic containers such as bottles, tubs, and jugs; cardboard and cartons; and paper such as newspaper, magazines, and office paper.

No other plastic bags are allowed in the recycling bin besides bagged shredded paper.

All other recyclables should be placed loose (unbagged) in your recycling bin.

Never put medical, food, pet, or human waste in the recycling bin.

Electronics, hazardous waste, Styrofoam, ceramics, porcelain, toys, clothing, and garden hoses do not belong in the recycling bin.

Read the city’s full recycling guide here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.