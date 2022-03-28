Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were handed down last month. It comes as calls continue for a special session over vaccine mandates in the South Dakota Legislature.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Authorities say three bills on Monday failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto. Defeated proposals would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents’ permission, and remove old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

