South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Authorities say three bills on Monday failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto. Defeated proposals would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents’ permission, and remove old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

