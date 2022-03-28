Avera Medical Minute
Warmer and Breezy

Rain, Snow Later this Week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be a little breezy for our Monday. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible. The southeast wind will push our temperatures back into the lower 50s east and mid 60s in central South Dakota. Cloud cover will increase as will the wind speeds. Precipitation is expected to begin gradually from west to east throughout the evening and night. Precipitation should mainly be in the form of rain as temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

As cooler air settles in Tuesday night, there will be a potential changeover into some snowfall. Temperatures on Wednesday will cool to the lower 40s by the afternoon, stopping additional snowfall accumulations. Once again, as temperatures fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, this will allow another chance of snow to occur.

At this point, it’s looking like northeastern South Dakota and portions of southwestern Minnesota may see some accumulating snowfall. Remember: Any amounts we see will be gone rather quickly. Highs do warm back up into the 50s and 60s by the next weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this system!

