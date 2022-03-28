Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WNIT SEMIFINALS: Stirring fourth quarter rally against Alabama sends SDSU to semifinals

Jacks come from ten behind in fourth quarter to beat Crimson Tide 78-73
Jacks win 78-73
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The biggest crowd to watch a South Dakota State women’s basketball game at Frost Arena saw one for the ages in the WNIT Quarterfinals.

And as a result they’ll have a chance to see some more postseason basketball in the semifinals.

After surrendering a 17 point lead and falling ten points behind Alabama with a little over nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, SDSU went on a 14-0 run and held off the Crimson Tide with a pair of Lindsey Theuninck three pointers to win 78-73 in front of 4,268 fans at Frost Arena on Sunday evening.

With the victory SDSU advances to the WNIT Semifinals and will face UCLA at Frost Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM. The Jackrabbits and Bruins met during the Gulf Coast Showacase in Florida on November 27th with State defeating the then-15th ranked Bruins 76-66.

It looked for much of their quarterfinal as though the Jacks would roll over the Crimson Tide. SDSU jumped out to a 17 point first quarter lead and led 44-30 at the break.

Alabama roared out of the gate to start the third quarter, going on a 22-5 run and outscoring State 34-12 in the period to lead 64-56. The Crimson Tide went up 10 on a Jada Rice offensive rebound and putback with 9:38 to go.

South Dakota State responded with a 14-0 run over the next six minutes, retaking the lead on a Myah Selland layup and going ahead by as many as four with 4:24 to go.

Alabama came back with a 5-0 run to take a 73-72 lead on a Megan Abrams jumper with 2:11 to play.

On the ensuing SDSU possession Theuninck corralled an offensive rebound and stepped out for three that gave SDSU a 75-73 lead. After three consecutive turnovers that score held with 14 seconds left when, with Alabama attempting to get a stop for a chance to tie or take the lead, Theuninck hit another triple to effectively seal the win. The junior scored a career-high 14 points off the bench on 4-4 three point shooting.

Haleigh Timmer led SDSU with 17 points while Paiton Burckhard added 14 points and Selland scored 13.

UA’s Brittany Davis led all scorers with 28 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case
Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

Latest News

During Coyotes 52-49 Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
South Dakota’s “Sweet” season one for the ages
Jacks defeat Alabama 78-73
SDSU rallies to defeat Alabama in WNIT Quarterfinals
During Coyotes 52-49 Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
Coyotes With A Sweet Season For The Ages
Prior to defeating NDSU 8-1 in Sunday Series fianle
Coyote softball rolls in rubber match with Bison