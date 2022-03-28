WNIT SEMIFINALS: Stirring fourth quarter rally against Alabama sends SDSU to semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The biggest crowd to watch a South Dakota State women’s basketball game at Frost Arena saw one for the ages in the WNIT Quarterfinals.

And as a result they’ll have a chance to see some more postseason basketball in the semifinals.

After surrendering a 17 point lead and falling ten points behind Alabama with a little over nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, SDSU went on a 14-0 run and held off the Crimson Tide with a pair of Lindsey Theuninck three pointers to win 78-73 in front of 4,268 fans at Frost Arena on Sunday evening.

With the victory SDSU advances to the WNIT Semifinals and will face UCLA at Frost Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM. The Jackrabbits and Bruins met during the Gulf Coast Showacase in Florida on November 27th with State defeating the then-15th ranked Bruins 76-66.

It looked for much of their quarterfinal as though the Jacks would roll over the Crimson Tide. SDSU jumped out to a 17 point first quarter lead and led 44-30 at the break.

Alabama roared out of the gate to start the third quarter, going on a 22-5 run and outscoring State 34-12 in the period to lead 64-56. The Crimson Tide went up 10 on a Jada Rice offensive rebound and putback with 9:38 to go.

South Dakota State responded with a 14-0 run over the next six minutes, retaking the lead on a Myah Selland layup and going ahead by as many as four with 4:24 to go.

Alabama came back with a 5-0 run to take a 73-72 lead on a Megan Abrams jumper with 2:11 to play.

On the ensuing SDSU possession Theuninck corralled an offensive rebound and stepped out for three that gave SDSU a 75-73 lead. After three consecutive turnovers that score held with 14 seconds left when, with Alabama attempting to get a stop for a chance to tie or take the lead, Theuninck hit another triple to effectively seal the win. The junior scored a career-high 14 points off the bench on 4-4 three point shooting.

Haleigh Timmer led SDSU with 17 points while Paiton Burckhard added 14 points and Selland scored 13.

UA’s Brittany Davis led all scorers with 28 points.

