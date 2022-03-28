Woman killed in crash near Wallace

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash between a semi and a pickup in northeast South Dakota.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 20 and 25, about two miles west of Wallace, Watertown Radio reports.

Clark County Emergency Management Director David Lewis says a pickup was driving west on Highway 20 when it collided with a semi that was driving north on Highway 25.

The woman driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the semi received minor injuries.

The semi was hauling cattle feed. Lewis says a small amount of that product spilled in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.