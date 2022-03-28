Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman killed in crash near Wallace

(WAFF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash between a semi and a pickup in northeast South Dakota.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 20 and 25, about two miles west of Wallace, Watertown Radio reports.

Clark County Emergency Management Director David Lewis says a pickup was driving west on Highway 20 when it collided with a semi that was driving north on Highway 25.

The woman driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the semi received minor injuries.

The semi was hauling cattle feed. Lewis says a small amount of that product spilled in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
CO2 pipeline company hopes for 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won't happen.
CO2 pipeline company desires 100 percent voluntary easements, landowners say it won’t happen
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Latest News

Recycling graphic.
Sioux Falls garbage haulers fall short of 2021 goal
Wagoo Burger Downtown Sioux Falls
Farm to table restaurant, Wagoo Burger, joining Downtown Sioux Falls
General Surgeon Dr. Sara Marroquin, M.D., sits at the da Vinci Xi control console to start a...
Robot combines surgeries for less scarring, quicker recovery time, and cheaper medical procedures
Lawmakers to discuss Ravnsborg’s impeachment, Noem’s vetoes on final day of South Dakota legislative session