2 South Dakota inmates placed on escape status

Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald(South Dakota Dept. of Corrections)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for two minimum-security prison inmates who they say left their work release sites without authorization.

The Department of Corrections reported 25-year-old Gaige McCune and 21-year-old Anthony McDonald missing Tuesday morning. Officials say they failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center at the appointed time.

McCune is serving time for a second-degree burglary charge out of Brown County. McDonald is serving time for grand theft, burglary, and DWI charges in Minnehaha County and drug charges in Clay County.

Anyone who sees either inmate is asked to contact law enforcement.

Failure to return from custody following work release is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the DOC.

