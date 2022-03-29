Barnstormers hand Storm 1st loss of IFL season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Iowa Barnstormers put up 38 points in the first half to take a 2 touchdown lead and made that stand up as both teams scored only a TD in the second half as the Storm lost for the first time in the young season 45-31. Taz Wilson was 12 of 19 for 131 yards and a passing touchdown and he also ran for another score. Kahliq Muhammed paced the offense with 7 catches for 92 yards and a TD for Sioux Falls as the Storm fell to 2-1.

Darius-James Peterson was 13 of 24 for 176 yards and 3 TD’s for Iowa and Kentrez Bell caught all 3 scoring passes.

Sioux Falls plays it’s next game at Quad City on Friday, April 8th.

