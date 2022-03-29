Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Barnstormers hand Storm 1st loss of IFL season

Iowa wins Monday Night Football at Premier Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Iowa Barnstormers put up 38 points in the first half to take a 2 touchdown lead and made that stand up as both teams scored only a TD in the second half as the Storm lost for the first time in the young season 45-31. Taz Wilson was 12 of 19 for 131 yards and a passing touchdown and he also ran for another score. Kahliq Muhammed paced the offense with 7 catches for 92 yards and a TD for Sioux Falls as the Storm fell to 2-1.

Darius-James Peterson was 13 of 24 for 176 yards and 3 TD’s for Iowa and Kentrez Bell caught all 3 scoring passes.

Sioux Falls plays it’s next game at Quad City on Friday, April 8th.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).
Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges
Woman killed in crash near Wallace
Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Latest News

Augustana softball gets home sweep at Sherman Park
Augustana softball team gets home-opening sweep of Wayne State
SDSU's Irwin sets all-time record for games played as a Jackrabbit
Irwin has had record-setting career at SDSU
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 28th
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 28th
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 28th
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 28th