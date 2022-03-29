Avera Medical Minute
City of Brookings searches for a new Police Chief

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recently Brookings Police Chief Dave Erickson announced he would be retiring at the end of April after 30 years of service in law enforcement.

A press release from the City says they’re grateful for Chief Erickson’s outstanding commitment and leadership to the police department. To fill the Chief’s position, the City of Brookings has partnered with Melioria Public Safety Consulting (PSC) to conduct a search for Brookings’ next police chief. The search aims to gather a qualified pool of candidates from which to hire a chief who will be the best fit for Brookings and who will continue the momentum of enhancing and progressing excellent public safety programs and presence in the community.

The search will include City, community, and police department focus groups, as well as an extensive recruitment campaign, which will help shape a comprehensive candidate profile to represent Brookings’ needs, vision, and mission.

As part of the hiring process, the City of Brookings will host a community conversation Monday, April 11, 5:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. This event is open to the public and will last approximately 60-90 minutes. Residents will have the opportunity to give input and discuss what they value and desire to be included in a candidate profile.

Melioria PSC will facilitate the event with representatives of the City present. Residents who are unable to attend will have the opportunity to provide feedback through a questionnaire that can be picked up at suite 230 of the City and County Government Center or filled out online at www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov/chiefsearch1

Residents will have an additional opportunity for participation when the City hosts a public final candidate forum near the end of the search process in July or August. There they will be able to learn about the finalists and provide feedback before final decision-makers and the city manager make the concluding hiring selection.

Information and dates of the second public participation event will be forthcoming.

