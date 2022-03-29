Civil Air Patrol held events for its cadet youth program competition in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol held six of the eight events for its cadet youth program competition over the weekend in Pierre.

“Several of our patrol members are volunteers and we have programs we do under the jurisdiction of the airforce, but we are a separate organization that is the auxiliary. We are probably best known for our operational missions, historically finding lost aircraft, more recently missing person searches,” said South Dakota Wing commander, Col. Michael Marek.

The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

“We, we help the F16′s at the South Dakota international guard by playing the role of aircraft invading controlled airspace, so the F16 pilots can practice that skill. We have a, a strong, a stellar cadet program which is what this event here today is about, and we also have a priority for airspace and STEM education, both within the organization for our members and for, for the general public,” said Col. Marek.

CAP Director of Cadets for the South Dakota Wing Lt. Col. Linda Buechler says judges evaluate teams in categories that reflect the leadership skills and military aspects of the program.

“One of the things that this also builds is confidence in these cadets, that ok, I can do this, and make a difference in my life. They did the written exam and their physical fitness exam at their own squadrons and then they’ll give us those numbers. It’s the indoor presentation of colors, the outdoor presentation of colors, they’re doing the impromptu speech,” said Buechler.

The Sioux Falls and Rushmore Composite Squadrons will represent the South Dakota Wing at the regional level.

There are approximately 130 Civil Air Patrol cadets and nearly 400 total members in units in Brookings, Custer, Miller/Faulkton, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, and Tea.

