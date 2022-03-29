Construction of 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week road work began on 41st street in Sioux Falls as crews work to turn the intersection of 41 street and the Interstate 29 exit into a diverging diamond interchange.

While the diamond interchange is rare it will not be the first or last one to be coming to South Dakota

“This will be the second one in South Dakota the Sioux Falls area has two more that are scheduled to be coming one on 229 and Benson road and the other one at the Brandon interchange on I-90,” Area Engineer Harry Johnston said.

This project has been nearly ten years in the making as both the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls decided the diamond interchange would be the safest option going forward.

“The diverging diamond was chosen because of the safety features that it provides for the traveling public, it reduces the conflict left-hand turn movements so it should improve the overall safety,” Johnston said.

The initial phase of construction has already begun as drivers are now limited to two lanes of 41st Street between Marion Road and I-29.

In total, the project will take two years to complete.

“This year we’ll be working mainly on the west side on the main street and then in 2023 we’ll begin work on the structure and the bridge and everything there and then early 2024 we’ll be wrapping up all the cleanup work and making sure everything is functioning properly,” Johnston said.

By the end of the project, the road will have an additional lane on each side as well as the new diamond interchange.

