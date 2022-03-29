Girl Scouts Receive New Mobile STEM Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, is a form of education that combines academic lessons with real-life applications. Now the girl scouts of Sioux Falls will have a new mobile STEM center and the launch happened this evening.

The mobile STEM center aims to help girl scouts build confidence in these different subjects and spark their interest through different hands-on activities delivered though the mobile center.

Marla Meyer, CEO for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons says this is especially important to help keep girls in STEM related subjects and career fields.

“STEM is important because we want them to build some confidence and have their interest in it and what that does is it keeps them curious.” said Marla Meyer, CEO of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

This was the case for girl scout cadet, Shayla Hoiland as girl scouts helped her gain confidence.

“I used to be very shy and now I like doing anything like this. I like being on the news I like doing tons of activities.” Said Shayla Hoiland, SD Girl Scout Cadet.

Meyers says the goal of the mobile STEM center is to reach more girls to give them access to these resources.

“The mobile center is a way to do that and reach more girls. What we have discovered is that geography and not having access is a barrier.” Said Marla Meyer

Along with building confidence, the goal of the STEM center is to encourage women to enter STEM careers in the future.

Knife River is a construction company in the Sioux Falls area, and they were donors for the mobile STEM center. The president of the company, Clark Meyer says this was important because he believes more women should be in STEM related fields.

“We are a very male dominated company in fact on 13% of our employees are female. So, we want to encourage females to get involved with STEM and encourage females too be a part of our company.” Said Clark Meyer, SD Knife River President.

For more information on the girls scout mobile STEM center you can visit the Dakota Horizons girl scout’s website at gsdakotahorizons.org

