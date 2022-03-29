Avera Medical Minute
Golf “Fore” Special Olympics returns April 1

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An integral fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota is returning for a second year. Golf “Fore” Special Olympics tees off April 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Great Shots. Registration begins at 1:00 p.m. and the first 100 participants will receive a goody bag with a t-shirt and other prizes. Entry fees are $100 per golfer and $600 per bay if your party would like one.

