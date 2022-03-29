Harry Potter movie marathon comes to Cinemark theaters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, has summoned the return of all eight Harry Potter films to nearly all of its theatres.

Fans interested in reliving the magic can see all eight movies for $25 or purchase individual tickets for $5 each.

Cinemark theatres will play one Harry Potter film each day, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Wednesday, April 6, and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 on Wednesday, April 13.

This week-long celebration of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes just in time for the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theatres on April 15.

To find a participating theatre, view showtimes, and purchase tickets, go to Cinemark.com/Harry-Potter-Film-Series or visit the Cinemark mobile app.

Below is the scheduled movies and dates.

April 6 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

April 7 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

April 8 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

April 9 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

April 10 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

April 11 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

April 12 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

April 13 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

