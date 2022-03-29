Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed

The committee issued a recommendation that Ravnsborg not be impeached after months of deliberation.
Ravnsborg Crash
Ravnsborg Crash(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State House’s “select committee on investigation,” has recommended to the full House that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg not be removed from office.

By a vote of 6 to 2, the committee sent a recommendation “that articles of impeachment do not be issued.”

“After careful and comprehensive investigation and consideration of the facts and applicable law, a majority of the Select Committee hereby concludes Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit an impeachable offense in his conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to Sweet 16 loss to Michigan
SWEET 16: Bitter end to a brilliant South Dakota run
Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).
Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges
Woman killed in crash near Wallace
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Latest News

Candidates for Sioux Falls mayor and city council will appear during a two-week series on...
Meet the Candidates: Sioux Falls Mayor
Candidates for Sioux Falls mayor and city council will appear during a two-week series on...
Meet the Candidates: Sioux Falls City Council
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election
Free ride incentive during Sioux Falls election