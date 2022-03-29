Mighty Corson Art Players performing “The Psychic”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players theater is performing “The Psychic” next month. We had actors Ryan Howe and Emily Wilson join us to tell us more about this long-standing community theater in Corson. They will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this July.

Tickets to “The Psychic” here: https://www.mightycorson.com/boxoffice/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.