Mighty Corson Art Players performing “The Psychic”
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players theater is performing “The Psychic” next month. We had actors Ryan Howe and Emily Wilson join us to tell us more about this long-standing community theater in Corson. They will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this July.
Tickets to “The Psychic” here: https://www.mightycorson.com/boxoffice/
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.