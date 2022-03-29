The New Respects to perform at the Levitt at the Falls this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Levitt National Tour will present The New Respects at the Sioux Falls Levitt Shell on Saturday, July 16 for an electrifying evening of danceable fusions of pop, soul, and rock & roll.

The New Respects is the first announced artist of the Levitt at the Falls 2022 season, which will open on June 3 and conclude on September 10, and include 50 free concerts at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public space, announces the return of its annual, free Levitt National Tour this summer.

The New Respects, a rising trio known for bright, feel-good tracks stacked with propulsive beats and lush harmonies, will headline the tour scheduled to visit six Levitt venues.

Hailing from Nashville, Zandy Mowry lays down the group’s funk-inspired grooves on guitar, her brother Darius Fitzgerald drives the beat with his retro rhythms and their cousin Jasmine Mullen brings it all together with soaring lead vocals. Having performed together since their youth, the 20-something trio uplifts audiences with their playful, energetic, and familiar vibe. Filled with catchy hooks and fresh throwback sounds, the group’s debut 5-song EP Here Comes Trouble (2017) launched them into the national spotlight as Rolling Stone named them one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know.” Levitt National Tour audiences are in for an unforgettable evening that’s equal parts eclectic and electric featuring fan favorites “No Drama,” “Freedom,” and “What Makes the World,” plus the debut of new music from their upcoming album this summer.

About Levitt at the Falls

Levitt at the Falls is a local non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities.

Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. The Levitt Shell is located in downtown Sioux Falls.

