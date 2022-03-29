Avera Medical Minute
Noem appoints new Secretary of Health

Joan Adam(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem appointed a new Secretary of Health who will begin immediately.

Noem has appointed Joan Adam to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH). Joan has been serving in this role in an interim capacity since January.

“Joan has done an excellent job serving the people of South Dakota in her many years at the Department of Health,” said Noem. “The Department has continued to run smoothly during her time as Interim Secretary, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep our state healthy.”

Authorities say Joan has served the people of South Dakota at DOH for a combined 20 years. Before taking on the role of Interim Secretary, she served as Division Director for Administration, where she oversaw the SD Public Health Laboratory, Correctional Healthcare Services, the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology. Prior to that, she worked as a program administrator in health promotion and disease prevention, including as a Division Director.

“I am honored that Governor Noem has put her trust in me to lead the Department of Health,” said Adam. “It is a privilege to work alongside our state’s dedicated public health professionals.  I look forward to continuing the important mission of the department which is to protect and improve the health of every South Dakotan.”

Joan and her husband Karl live in Pierre, SD, where they have raised their five children.  Their family also includes a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

