Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a checkbook was stolen out of a truck that was left unlocked and used to forge a check.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim had left his truck unlocked over the weekend, southeast of Sioux Falls. The victim went to close the bank account early this week when he realized the checks were gone and money had been withdrawn from his account.

The officers were able to look at the bank’s security footage to identify the suspect, Jeannette Weiland, 49, from Sioux Falls, who had forged a check for $1,600 made out to herself. Weiland had faked the victim’s wife’s signature.

Police were able to assist the victim in recovering the full $1,600.

Officers say Weiland was charged with possession of stolen property, identity theft, and forgery.

