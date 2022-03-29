Rain, Snow Moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Clouds will increase across the region today as precipitation slowly begins to build in throughout the late afternoon and evening in western South Dakota. Most of what we see will fall as rain through much of the evening hours. The issue is when temperatures fall below freezing tonight and into Wednesday morning, we’ll see some precipitation changeover into some snowfall. It’s going to be a wet and heavy snow and most of it will be melting upon impact, but will begin to accumulate.

Light rain/snow will continue throughout the day Wednesday. Temperatures will get above freezing so it’s not going to be snowing all day long. Some light snow will be possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as temperatures fall once again below freezing. At this point, the best chances for actual accumulating snowfall will be in northeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota where as much as 1 to 3 inches will be possible.

Elsewhere, most snow will add up on grassy surfaces and amount to an inch or less. It shouldn’t cause widespread travel issues. We’ll see sunshine returning in western South Dakota on Thursday and some clouds will linger to the east on Thursday. Friday will bring another chance for some light rainfall across the area as temperatures warm up into the 50s.

This weekend will feature warmer temperatures with highs getting back into the 50s and 60s. It does look to stay dry.

